Water as Weapon: India’s Holding of the Indus Waters Treaty in Abeyance and the Assault on International Law

Abdulah Umar

Every year on the twenty-second of March, the global community pauses to reflect on what the United Nations calls humanity’s most precious shared resource: water.

World Water Day is not merely a symbolic occasion; it is a solemn reminder that equitable access to water is a foundational pillar of human dignity, food security, public health, and peaceful co-existence among nations. Yet, as the world marks this day in 2025, one of the most consequential water-sharing frameworks in modern diplomatic history stands imperilled – not by drought, nor by climate catastrophe alone, but by the deliberate political choice of a sovereign state to place an internationally binding bilateral treaty in unilateral abeyance.

In April 2025, the Government of India informed Pakistan to place the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) – concluded in 1960 under the auspices of the World Bank and internationally recognised as one of the most successful examples of water diplomacy ever negotiated – in abeyance. The move, framed in New Delhi as a response to security concerns, has been condemned by Pakistan as a flagrant violation of international law, a destabilisation of the only legal architecture governing the shared waters of the Indus Basin, and a direct assault on the livelihoods of over 240 million Pakistanis whose agriculture, drinking water, and hydroelectric power depend upon the rivers in question.

The question this World Water Day demands we confront is disarmingly simple yet profoundly consequential: Can a nation, however powerful, unilaterally abrogate or suspend a treaty obligation when the political mood suits it – and expect the international community to remain silent?

“On the occasion of World Water Day, Pakistan renews its call upon the international community to uphold the sanctity of treaty obligations, hold India accountable for unilaterally placing in abeyance a landmark water-sharing accord, and recognise that the weaponization of transboundary rivers constitutes a direct threat to human security and sustainable development.”

“The Indus Waters Treaty has survived three wars and six decades of bilateral hostility. Its suspension is not a security measure – it is a political weapon wielded against a people, not a government.”

II. THE INDUS WATERS TREATY: ARCHITECTURE OF A CIVILISATIONAL COMPACT

Signed on 19 September 1960 by Pakistan’s President Field Marshal Ayub Khan and India’s Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Karachi, the IWT was the product of nearly a decade of painstaking negotiations mediated by the World Bank. It allocated the waters of the six rivers of the Indus system between the two countries: the three eastern rivers – Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej – were designated for India’s exclusive use, while the three western rivers – Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab – were allocated primarily to Pakistan, subject to defined exceptions permitting India limited non-consumptive use for run-of-the-river hydroelectric generation and agriculture.

The Treaty is universally acknowledged as a masterpiece of international water law. It has survived three open wars between the signatories in 1965, 1971, and 1999, as well as multiple crises short of war. It established the Permanent Indus Commission, comprising a commissioner from each country, mandated to meet annually and resolve technical disputes. For dispute resolution, the Treaty provides a graduated hierarchy: matters unresolved between commissioners may be referred to a Court of Arbitration or the World Bank.

Critically – and this point deserves the fullest emphasis – the Treaty contains no provision permitting either party to place it in abeyance, suspend it, or withdraw from it unilaterally. Article XII of the Treaty specifies that it may be modified only by a duly ratified treaty concluded for that purpose between the two governments. It has no exit clause. It is, by design, a permanent compact.

India’s notification to Pakistan in April 2025, asserting its right to hold the Treaty in abeyance pending a renegotiation it deems necessary, is therefore not merely diplomatically provocative – it is legally untenable. It is an assertion with no foundation in the text of the Treaty, in the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, or in any established norm of public international law.

III. THE ILLEGALITY OF INDIA’S POSITION UNDER INTERNATIONAL LAW

The Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties (VCLT), to which both India and Pakistan are parties, governs the circumstances under which a treaty obligation may be suspended or terminated. Article 60 permits termination or suspension only in the event of a material breach by the other party. India has identified no such breach by Pakistan. Indeed, Pakistan has scrupulously adhered to the Treaty’s provisions even as relations between the two countries have deteriorated across every other dimension.

Article 62 of the VCLT permits invocation of a fundamental change of circumstances – the clausula rebus sic stantibus doctrine – only under a conjunction of conditions so demanding that they are rarely met in practice: the change must have been unforeseen, it must relate to circumstances that constituted an essential basis of the parties’ consent, and the change must radically transform the extent of obligations still to be performed. India’s stated rationale – that security conditions and the changed nature of cross-border militancy warrant renegotiation – meets none of these tests. The Treaty was, after all, negotiated and signed against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition and an existing state of profound mutual hostility. The drafters anticipated tension; they built permanence into the Treaty precisely to insulate water-sharing from the vicissitudes of the political relationship.

“The Indus Waters Treaty has survived three wars and six decades of bilateral hostility. Its suspension is not a security measure – it is a political weapon wielded against a people, not a government.”

The World Bank, as the Treaty’s institutional guarantor, has noted the parallel processes of arbitration initiated by both countries under the Treaty’s own dispute resolution mechanisms. Pakistan has pursued its case before the Court of Arbitration at The Hague. India, rather than engaging these treaty-mandated mechanisms, has chosen to place the entire Treaty in abeyance – an act that circumvents the very dispute resolution architecture the Treaty provides. This is not the conduct of a state seeking in good faith to resolve a dispute within the law; it is the conduct of a state seeking to escape the law altogether.

“To place a treaty in abeyance is to invent a legal category that does not exist. It is to claim the benefits of treaty membership while discarding its obligations – a privilege no rule of international law extends to any sovereign.”

IV. HUMAN CATASTROPHE IN PLAIN SIGHT: THE COST TO PAKISTAN’S PEOPLE

The abstraction of international law must not be permitted to obscure the concrete human suffering that India’s posture threatens. Pakistan is one of the most water-stressed nations on earth. It ranks among the top five countries facing acute water scarcity, with per capita water availability having fallen from approximately 5,000 cubic metres per year at Independence to below 1,000 cubic metres today – the internationally recognised threshold of water scarcity. The Indus river system is not a diplomatic footnote; it is the lifeblood of a civilisation.

Agriculture employs approximately forty percent of Pakistan’s labour force and contributes nearly a quarter of the national GDP.

The Indus Basin Irrigation System, the largest contiguous irrigation network in the world, irrigates over sixteen million hectares of farmland.