Reforming Tax Litigation in Pakistan: A Constitutional Imperative and Global Lessons

Pakistan’s fiscal challenges are often attributed to a narrow tax base, low compliance, and weak documentation.

Yet, an equally critical, underexplored factor lies in the inefficiency of its tax litigation system. The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) litigation framework has increasingly become a bottleneck in revenue realization, delaying recovery, undermining legal certainty, and eroding taxpayer confidence. A modern economy cannot function effectively where disputes linger for years, adjudication lacks consistency, and the State presents conflicting legal positions across courts. At its foundation, taxation is not merely a fiscal instrument; it is a constitutional and public law function. Articles 4 and 10A of the Constitution of Pakistan mandate that all executive actions conform to due process and fairness. Yet, in practice, FBR litigation frequently falls short of these standards. Orders at the adjudication stage under Section 122 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 and Section 11 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 are often set aside as non-speaking, arbitrary, or legally unsustainable. This reflects a deeper institutional failure: adjudication is often treated as administrative rather than quasi-judicial, lacking independence, legal reasoning, and adherence to evidence.

Challenges in FBR Litigation: Adjudication Stage

The first layer of challenges arises during adjudication. Orders are often mechanical, show-cause notices generic, and evidence improperly assessed. Officers performing quasi-judicial functions are vulnerable to administrative pressure, producing aggressive assessments that fail at appellate stages.

Standardized procedures are absent, speaking orders are rare, and binding precedents under Articles 189 and 201 are frequently ignored.

Internationally, advanced tax jurisdictions emphasize judicial rigor at this stage. In the United Kingdom, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) mandates reasoned, evidence-based assessments, emphasizing proportionality, and has established the Litigation and Settlement Strategy to ensure uniformity across offices. The Australian Taxation Office applies a “justified trust” model, prioritizing transparency, cooperative compliance, and early dialogue with taxpayers to prevent disputes from escalating into formal litigation. Similarly, Singapore’s Inland Revenue Authority emphasizes pre-filing consultation, mediation, and negotiated settlements, ensuring litigation is a last resort. In Canada, the Tax Court requires officers to issue detailed, reasoned orders with evidence-based findings, ensuring procedural fairness and minimizing appellate reversals. Germany’s Federal Finance Court has specialized benches, publishes reasoned judgments, and maintains centralized databases to enforce consistent application of law. Pakistan should integrate e-hearing at the adjudication stage to ensure transparency, allow real-time submissions, and reduce arbitrary assessments. Introducing a reward mechanism for officers whose assessments are upheld at superior court levels would incentivize adherence to legal standards and improve quality.

Challenges and International Lessons: Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

Despite statutory provisions for ADR under Section 134A of the Income Tax Ordinance and Section 47A of the Sales Tax Act, it remains largely underutilized. Institutional reluctance, lack of independent committees, opaque procedures, and absence of enforceable outcomes limit ADR’s effectiveness. Globally, ADR has transformed tax administration. The United States Internal Revenue Service operates its Independent Office of Appeals separately from enforcement functions, resolving disputes before court involvement, reducing adversarial litigation, and fostering voluntary compliance. HMRC encourages early settlement through structured negotiations and internal review mechanisms. Australia’s ATO applies early engagement and mediation, actively discouraging litigation unless legally necessary. Germany’s Federal Finance Court emphasizes pre-trial resolution and specialized benches to reduce full-court litigation. Singapore prioritizes neutral mediation panels with enforceable outcomes. Adopting these models in Pakistan could significantly reduce caseloads, expedite recovery, and foster public trust. Taxpayer testing programs, assessing compliance patterns, could be introduced alongside public awareness campaigns to improve voluntary compliance.

Challenges and Best Practices: Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue

The appellate tier faces systemic weaknesses. Delays in appointments, outdated technology, and inconsistent jurisprudence compromise the Tribunal’s role as the final fact-finding forum. Cases that should be conclusively resolved here often proceed to High Courts, prolonging disputes. Globally, tax tribunals are efficient, specialized, and technologically enabled. Canada’s Tax Court employs digital case management, research support, and strict timelines, while Germany’s Federal Finance Court publishes detailed, reasoned judgments to ensure consistency. The UK’s First-tier Tax Tribunal uses specialized benches and streamlined procedures to resolve disputes expeditiously. Australia’s ATO Review Division integrates e-filing and early settlement to minimize appellate delays. Singapore mandates strict timelines for appeals and relies on trained adjudicators to prevent backlog. Pakistan can emulate these practices by introducing e-filing, centralized precedent databases, research teams, and prioritization of revenue-sensitive matters.

Limiting High Court references to pure questions of law under Section 133 ITO will prevent unnecessary escalation. Public awareness campaigns can educate taxpayers about tribunal procedures, ADR mechanisms, and legal rights, enhancing participation, transparency, and trust.