Wasim Akram offers important advice to Babar Azam amid long form slump

LAHORE – Former Pakistan captain and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has offered crucial advice to star batter Babar Azam, who is currently struggling with a dip in form.

Speaking on a private television show, Akram addressed Babar’s recent performances and encouraged him to trust in his abilities and not be weighed down by external criticism.

“Babar Azam is one of our superstars and among the best players in the world,” Akram said. “My advice to him is simple: stay calm, ignore unnecessary press conferences, don’t let criticism affect you, and believe in your class. Form is temporary, but class is permanent. Keep working hard — you will once again be counted among the world’s top batters.”

Akram emphasized that while Babar is already a world-class player, his peak performances are still ahead of him.

“He has all the qualities of a match-winner — the talent, the temperament, and the consistency,” Akram added. “But now is the time for him to deliver a few big-match-winning innings and further cement his legacy.”

Babar Azam has been under scrutiny following a prolonged lean patch. His last international century came against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023, and he has since failed to reach triple figures in any format.

Due to his declining strike rate, Babar was also dropped from Pakistan’s T20 squad earlier this year — a move that sparked debate among the fans and cricket experts alike.

As pressure mounts, Akram’s backing could prove pivotal in restoring the confidence of Pakistan’s batting mainstay.