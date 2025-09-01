Afghanistan, UAE face off today in search of first win in tri-series

SHARJAH – After suffering defeats against Pakistan in their opening matches, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will face off today in search of their first victory in the ongoing tri-nation T20I series in Sharjah.

In the tournament opener, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 39 runs, followed by another strong performance in the second match, where they overcame the UAE by 31 runs.

With both teams yet to register a win, today’s clash becomes crucial for keeping their hopes alive in the series. The Afghan side is expected to rely heavily on their spin attack, with captain Rashid Khan anticipated to deliver a strong all-round performance.

On the other hand, the UAE will be counting on their in-form batter Asif Khan, who impressed against Pakistan with a blistering 77-run knock that included six sixes and six fours.

Hosts UAE take on Afghanistan in match three of the Inverex Solar Energy presents Bank Alfalah T20I Tri-Series 2025.

Action begins at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7pm tonight!

Best wishes for team UAE! 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/Nyx14Tb05e — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) September 1, 2025

Historically, Afghanistan holds the upper hand in head-to-head encounters between the two sides. Out of 12 T20 Internationals played, Afghanistan has won 9, while the UAE has secured victory in just 3.

The match is expected to be a tightly contested battle as both sides aim to get off the mark in the series.

Earlier, the sweltering heat in the United Arab Emirates forced Asia Cup 2025 organizers to adjust match timings, with most games now set to begin half an hour later than initially announced.

The officials said that 18 out of the 19 matches will start at 6:30 pm local time, instead of the previously scheduled 6:00 pm, in a bid to provide some relief to both players and spectators from soaring temperatures.

On September 15, Abu Dhabi will host two fixtures. The only day match of the tournament — between the UAE and Oman — is scheduled for 4:00 pm, followed by the Sri Lanka–Hong Kong encounter in the evening.

The tournament’s most anticipated clash, between Pakistan and India, will take place on September 14.

From the group stage, the top two teams from each pool will advance to the Super Four round, to be held from September 20 to 26.

The leading two sides from the Super Four will then contest the final on September 28.