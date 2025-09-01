Two Pak Army majors among 5 martyred in MI-17 helicopter crash near Thakdas Cantt

RAWALPINDI – All five crew members, including two pilots, were martyred after an MI-17 helicopter of Army Aviation crash landed landed near Hudor villag,e approximately 12 kilometers away from Thakdas Cantonment, in Chilas region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

“On 1 Sep 25, at around 1000 hours, an MI-17 helicopter crash landed near Hudor village approximately 12 kilometers away from Thakdas Cantonment. The helicopter was on routine training flying when it developed technical fault and crashed,” read ISPR statement.

As a result, all crew members on board embraced martyrdom. The martyred officials include:

Major Atif- Pilot in Command

Major Faisal – Co-pilot

N/Sub Maqbool – Flight Engineer

Hav Jahangir – Crew Chief

Naik Amir – Crew Chief

Training missions are part of routine activities of Army Aviation to maintain operational readiness for performing tasks varying from operational support to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, ISPR said.

“Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring readiness in all facets,” it concluded.