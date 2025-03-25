Pollen count in Islamabad today – Tuesday, March 25, 2025

ISLAMABAD –The pollen count in Islamabad reached 40,532 per cubic meter of air on Tuesday, posing health hazards for allergy patients.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was recorded at 40,532.

The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector was recorded at 9,794, in the E-8 sector at 8,679, and in the F-10 sector, it was 6,583.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, Paper-mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 40,329 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 59 (High), Grasses 84 (High), Alternaria 22 (Low), Pines 38 (Moderate), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus (Zero) and Dandelion 03 (Low).

Medical experts have advised people with allergies to these pollen to take precautions to avoid complications.