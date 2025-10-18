Pakistan to proceed with tri-nation series after Afghanistan’s withdrawal

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the upcoming tri-nation T20 series would go ahead as planned despite Afghanistan’s withdrawal from the tournament scheduled in November.

The clarification came after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced that its team would not participate in the tri-series set to take place in Pakistan.

The development took place after recent conflict between both neighbouring countries during this week.

In response, the PCB issued an official statement assuring that the event will continue according to its original schedule.

A spokesperson for the board said that discussions are underway to include another team in place of Afghanistan, and a final decision will be made soon.

“The PCB is evaluating options for the third team, and all necessary arrangements for the tournament are in progress,” the spokesperson added.

The tri-nation T20 series, featuring Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to be held in Pakistan from November 17 to 29.