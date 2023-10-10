Lahore, and several cities in Punjab have once again become most polluted metropolises in the world as the smog threat continues to loom in the capital of the province.

Amid the alarming surge in air pollution, the government is considering closing government and private schools along with markets on Wednesday.

It was learnt that the provincial administration is mulling to implement these measures, similar to those imposed during the Covid pandemic to manage the awful situation.

As of now, the government has not announced any update, and an official announcement is awaited. The proposal suggested the government to close major businesses, markets, factories, and schools in a mid day.

Caretakers also mulled declaring an environmental emergency and are reviewing shutdown institutions as air pollution in the parts of the region, especially in the provincial capital.

In desperate efforts to curb smog, the Punjab government directed action on the burning of stubble, and there would be a mid-week shutdown when all schools, markets, and factories would be closed.

Furthermore, from work-from-home policy will be imposed on government employees, and half of the staff will work from home.

It was noticed that massive traffic queues in the provincial capital worsened the smog situation while emissions from commercial only contribute less than 10 percent in overall pollution.

Under new suggestions, the government is planning to impose heavy fines on factories involved in violating environmental laws.

The above-mentioned policies are likely to be imposed for a period of two months, however, a final decision will be imposed at a later time.