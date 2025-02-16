Veena Malik’s latest photos spark buzz on social media

ISLAMABAD—Pakistani actress and TV host Veena Malik’s recent Sunday photos caused a stir on social media.

In the images, she appeared very close to a young man and sparked curiosity among fans.

Veena Malik shared a picture with the young man on her Instagram post, captioning it simply as “Combo.” This has left fans wondering about the young man’s identity and relationship with Veena.

Many social media users speculated that the young man could be Shehryar Chaudhry, whom Veena had previously mentioned as a potential life partner.

Veena Malik’s personal life has always been a subject of media attention. She married businessman Asad Bashir Khattak in 2013 and has two children with him. However, the couple separated in 2017. Since then, various rumours regarding Veena’s personal life have circulated, and these latest photos have once again fueled speculation.

In an interview, Veena Malik revealed that she is attracted to good looks. She stated that she desired a tall, handsome and well-rounded personality in a husband.

Speaking about Shehryar Chaudhry, she shared that he is from Islamabad and is a good-looking person. She added that they share a good relationship and friendship, but no final decision regarding the marriage has yet been made.

After Veena Malik’s photos went viral, fans and social media users reacted to the pictures and made different comments. Some said that Veena Malik has the right to live her life as she wishes. Some users were of the view that she has the right to choose her own life partner, while others said that there is no need to troll Veena Malik on social media.