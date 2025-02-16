LDA to start door-to-door waste collection in three housing schemes

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has signed a MoU with the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for door-to-door waste collection in three housing schemes.

LDA Director Admin Rabia Riyasat and LWMC GM Operations Rashid Zahoor signed the agreement at the LDA Avenue One under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s special initiative “Suthra Punjab Program”.

Under the agreement, LWMC teams will collect waste from LDA Avenue One, Jubilee Town, and Mohlanwal Scheme in the first phase. The waste collection process will begin by the end of March 2025.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq said that LWMC will collect waste from three schemes in the first phase. He assured that the cleaning system in these schemes will improve significantly, which will give a big relief to the residents.

DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza said that the LWMC will deploy its teams in multiple shifts, ensuring that improving the cleanliness situation in the provincial capital remains a top priority. He said that the door-to-door waste collection system will be fully operational across Lahore by the end of March.

CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din said that a notified fee of PKR 300, 500, and 1,000 will be charged for 5-marla, 10-marla, and 1-kanal houses, respectively.

MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar praised CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, saying that developmental projects are progressing rapidly across Lahore and Punjab. The event was attended by officials from LDA, LWMC, district administration, and the residents. Later, LWMC teams conducted a flag march on main roads of LDA Avenue One.