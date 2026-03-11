Uzbekistan, Pakistan must unlock untapped trade potential: Tashkent Governor

Governor of Tashkent MIRZAEV Zoir Toirovich has stressed the need to unlock untapped trade potential through industrial and investment cooperation between friendly states.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday, he called for stronger partnerships in agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, tourism, logistics and industrial investment.

He visited LCCI along with a 20-member Uzbek delegation. Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev Khakimovich, was also present.

Governor Toirovich said that Uzbekistan’s economy has maintained steady growth of around six per cent annually, foreign investment continues to rise, and special economic zones are offering attractive incentives and secure opportunities for investors, including Pakistani businesses seeking expansion into Central Asia.

He noted that more than 80,000 factories operate in the Tashkent region alone, including around 2,500 foreign-invested enterprises, while 22 joint ventures already exist with Pakistani partners.

He identified agriculture and livestock as priority areas, noting Uzbekistan’s growing demand for meat and expressing interest in cooperation with Pakistan in livestock production and processing. He said Uzbekistan produces nearly four million tons of cotton annually and invited collaboration with Pakistani industries in textile manufacturing and artificial fibre production to strengthen value chains.

The governor also highlighted strong opportunities in pharmaceuticals, stating that Uzbekistan currently produces only about 30 per cent of its domestic pharmaceutical needs and imports the remaining 70 per cent, creating significant space for Pakistani pharmaceutical exporters and investors. He further pointed to tourism cooperation, revealing that nearly 98,000 hectares of land in the Tashkent region have been allocated for tourism development, with multiple countries already investing in hotels and resorts.

He assured Pakistani investors of full government support, investment protection and attractive incentives within Uzbekistan’s special economic zones, emphasising that the main objective of the visit was to establish direct business connections and long-term industrial cooperation.

Uzbek Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev Khakimovich described Uzbekistan as a strategic gateway to Central Asia’s market of over 80 million people, while Pakistan provides access to a consumer market exceeding 250 million and vital connectivity to seaports including Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar.

He also underscored improving connectivity between the two countries, noting that direct flights between Uzbekistan and Pakistan have increased significantly, with additional direct flights between Tashkent and Lahore scheduled to begin soon and new routes to Karachi planned. He said the proposed Trans-Afghan Railway project could transform regional trade by linking Central Asia with Pakistani ports.

The ambassador added that Uzbekistan has simplified visa procedures for Pakistani citizens and invited businessmen to establish joint ventures, emphasising the country’s rapid economic growth, expanding foreign investment and competitive energy and infrastructure costs.

LCCI President Faheem ur Rehman Saigol emphasised that despite deep historical and cultural ties, bilateral trade remains below potential and requires structured engagement through joint ventures, technology transfer and value-added industrial cooperation. He proposed collaboration in agro-processing, textile value chains and industrial partnerships to enhance productivity and competitiveness in both economies.

He also highlighted opportunities for educational cooperation through student exchange programs, noting that Pakistani universities offer high-quality and affordable education in medicine, engineering, business and information technology.