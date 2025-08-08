Uzbekistan ambassador highlights achievements in bilateral trade, multi-faceted cooperation with Pakistan

Uzbekistan is now Pakistan’s largest trading partner in Central Asia which demonstrates deepening ties, steady upward bilateral trade and a strong bond of partnership.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Mr Alisher Tukhtaev said this on Thursday while addressing the media briefing session at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Sector F-8/3. “We have set an ambitious but achievable target ($2 billion) by increasing the volume of bilateral trade in coming days,” said the ambassador highlighting the need to eliminate remaining trade barriers. Improvement in transport and logistics connectivity, simplifying customs procedures, and fostering even closer ties between the two countries’ business communities can also greatly help achieve this target

Ambassador Tukhtaev emphasized that the purpose of the media briefing was to inform the Pakistani public about the evolving and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations. He underlined that the Uzbek-Pakistani relationship was rooted in a shared history, culture, religion, and mutual respect, and is now advancing into a strategic partnership.

The ambassador noted that the frequency of high-level meetings was the result of growing trust between both the countries. He referred to the official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Uzbekistan in February 2025 as a major milestone in bilateral relations. During the visit, several agreements were signed, and a Strategic Partnership Council was established, reflecting the two governments’ commitment to elevate relations to a higher level.

One of the highlights of the visit was the reaffirmation of support for the Trans-Afghan Railway Project, which seeks to link Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan through a regional connectivity corridor, Ambassador Tukhtaev said adding the project held transformative potential for regional trade and integration. A significant development took place in June 2025, when the foreign ministers of both countries signed a Joint Action Plan during the OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Istanbul. The following month, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan signed a Framework Agreement in Kabul to conduct a joint feasibility study for the railway project, a crucial step towards advancing regional connectivity.

The ambassador outlined the success of recent trade exhibitions held in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi under the “Made in Uzbekistan” and “Food Fest Uzbekistan” banners. These events collectively generated more than $120 million in trade agreements and featured hundreds of Uzbek companies engaging directly with Pakistani businesses. To facilitate trade operations, Uzbekistan-Pakistan Trade Houses have been opened in Lahore and Karachi, and significant progress is being made on banking cooperation to streamline mutual payment systems. The Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) is under review, with plans to increase the number of goods covered from 17 to 100. Local events Uzbekistan is also looking to enhance regional connectivity through Pakistan’s ports of Karachi and Gwadar, and is discussing a trilateral transit trade agreement with Afghanistan and Pakistan, said the ambassador adding, a joint transport and logistics company is also being planned to improve cargo movement. On the cultural and humanitarian front, the ambassador highlighted growing engagement in tourism, education, youth exchange, and cultural events.

Uzbekistan has eased visa rules for Pakistani citizens and launched direct flights between Tashkent and Lahore in April and between Tashkent and Islamabad in June, which are expected to boost tourism, education, and business ties.