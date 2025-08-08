UK Pound to Pak rupee rate today – 8 August 2025

KARACHI – UK Pound recorded an increase of Rs2.44 in its buying rate as it stood at Rs377.99 in open market of Pakistan on Friday.

The selling rate for the Pound also moved up and stood at Rs378.18, according to the currency exchange association.

Overseas Pakistanis living in the UK closely monitor the currency exchange rates as they send significant remittances to Pakistan every month to support their families.

The SBP data shows, in June 2025, remittances from the UK recorded at $537.6 million. Overall, Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $3.4 billion in June 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday, workers’ remittances increased by 7.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

During fiscal year 2024-25, workers’ remittances rose by 26.6 per cent to $38.3 billion as compared with $30.3 billion in 2023-24.

Remittances during June 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($823.2 million), United Arab Emirates ($717.2 million), United Kingdom ($537.6 million) and United States of America ($281.2 million).

The UK pound holds significant importance against the Pakistani rupee due to its strong value and impact on trade, remittances, and economic stability.

A higher pound value benefits overseas Pakistanis in the UK, allowing them to send more rupees back home, supporting families and boosting foreign exchange reserves. It also strengthens Pakistan’s remittance inflows, which are vital for the national economy.

However, it can increase the cost of imports from the UK. The exchange rate plays a crucial role in shaping bilateral trade, investment, and tourism.