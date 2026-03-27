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USD PKR rate, other currency rates in Pakistan today – 27 March 2026

By Muhammad Mahmood|Mar 27, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan are a crucial factor impacting everything from trade balances and inflation to remittances and investment alike the other world.

The value of the Pakistani rupee (PKR) against other major currencies such as the US dollar (USD), euro, and the British pound has far-reaching consequences for businesses, consumers, and the government alike.

The currency exchange rates are also closely monitored by overseas Pakistanis and investors on daily basis.

Fluctuations in exchange rates also affect foreign direct investment (FDI). A stable and predictable exchange rate environment is often more attractive to foreign investors, as it reduces the risk of exchange rate losses.

USD to PKR Rate March 2026

US Dollar registered minor change against Pakistani rupee with a buying rate of 279.4 and a selling rate of 280.35 today (27 March 2026).

Currency Exchange Rates in Open Market of Pakistan

Euro (EUR) is trading at 322.36 for buying and 330.05 for selling, while the UK Pound Sterling (GBP) is at 372.68 and 381.27, respectively.

UAE Dirham (AED) is available at 75.75/77.1, and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) is at 74.25/75.35. Other notable rates include the Australian Dollar (AUD) at 190.63/194.1, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 200.1/205.25 and the Swiss Franc (CHF) at 355/358.85.

Japanese Yen (JPY) remains lower in value at 1.73/1.82, reflecting ongoing market trends. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) trading at 889.5/900.35, the Omani Riyal (OMR) at 719.15/728.45 and the Qatari Riyal (QAR) at 73.33/74.3.

Currency  Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 280.35
Euro EUR 322.36 330.05
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.68 381.27
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 77.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 190.63 194.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732 742.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.1 205.25
China Yuan CNY 36.65 37.6
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.97 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 2.1 2.4
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 889.5 900.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.81 165.35
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.65 27.95
Omani Riyal OMR 719.15 729.45
Qatari Riyal QAR 73.33 74.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215.32 220.32
Swedish Krona SEK 30.2 30.5
Swiss Franc CHF 355 358.85
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.2

 

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© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer