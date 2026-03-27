Motorcycle, loader rickshaw prices set to rise in Pakistan from April 2026

ISLAMABAD – Motorcycles and three-wheeler loaders in Pakistan are set to become more expensive starting April 1, as local assemblers announce price hikes ranging from Rs1,500 to Rs10,000.

The increases are attributed to rising freight charges, higher diesel prices, and the ongoing economic pressures linked to the Middle East conflict.

NJ Auto Industries has decided to increase the prices of all Super Power motorcycle models by Rs1,500, citing increased costs of parts and transportation.

Similarly, Pak Star Automobile Ltd has raised the prices of 100cc to 200cc loader rickshaws by Rs10,000, blaming higher expenses for imported Chinese components and logistics.

D.S. Motors has also revised the prices, increasing the cost of its 70cc Unique motorcycles by Rs3,500.

The company explained that the hike reflects rising petroleum prices and higher costs for sheet metal and aluminum parts.

Although car manufacturers have not yet announced any price changes, market analysts anticipate that similar increases may follow across the automotive sector as manufacturers respond to inflation and supply chain pressures.