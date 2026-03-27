Trump pauses attacks on Iranian energy sites for 10 days, says talks going ‘very well’

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause in attacks on Iranian energy facilities for 10 days as he claimed that talks with Iran were progressing “very well.”

In a statement, he said the pause is set to last until April 6, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. EDT (April 7, 00:00 GMT).

The announcement came after a period of escalating conflict that began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran following the failure of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The war has since claimed thousands of lives, spread instability to neighboring countries, and contributed to rising global energy prices.

During a White House cabinet meeting, Trump warned that the US would increase pressure if Iran did not reach a deal.

Later, he posted on Truth Social that discussions were progressing positively, countering what he called “erroneous statements” in the media.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Pat Hegseth expressed hope for a peace agreement, noting that the American public desires a resolution. He emphasized that U. efforts aim to ensure Iran cannot acquire nuclear weapons, highlighting that Iran’s naval and air defense capabilities have been severely degraded.

US Personnel Relocated to Hotels in Middle East

The New York Times reported that Iranian retaliation included attacks on U.S. military bases across the Middle East, forcing large numbers of personnel to relocate to temporary accommodations in hotels and office buildings.

As a result, most US bases in the region are no longer fully operational, with facilities in Kuwait sustaining the most significant damage.

At Port Shuwaib, a US tactical operations center was destroyed, killing six service members. Iranian drones and missiles also damaged the Ali Al-Salem Air Base and other facilities in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Ground forces are now operating largely remotely, with only pilots and essential maintenance personnel remaining on-site. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have reportedly called on the public to report the locations of relocated US troops.