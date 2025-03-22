US visa review process deadline not today: State department spokesperson

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Saturday clarified that there is no deadline today for completing the review process of US visas.

Speaking at a press conference, Tammy Bruce stated that there is no deadline today for imposing travel restrictions. She added that details regarding travel restrictions would be revealed after the investigations. The US has ensured that the foreign travelers entering the country do not pose a threat to national security and public safety.

Tammy Bruce also emphasized that Iran would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons under any circumstances. She stated that President Trump is exerting immense pressure on Iran and that the US wants Iran to stop supporting terrorist groups worldwide.

Furthermore, she said that the US is closely monitoring the situation in Syria. She added that the US expects Ahmed Al-Sharaa to safeguard the rights of all citizens and reaffirmed America’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik dismissed concerns regarding any travel restrictions on Pakistan by the United States.

In an exclusive interview with a local private TV on Thursday, the minister said no such ban is being imposed, adding that the US government is currently reviewing its visa policies as part of broader efforts to strengthen border security and enhance national security.

The minister clarified that the US’ efforts are not targeted at any specific country, including Pakistan and the State Department has also clarified that no country is being subjected to an indiscriminate visa ban.

Citing examples of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), the minister said other countries have also tightened their visa policies recently, reflecting a global trend of tougher immigration controls.

The lawmaker asserted that Pakistan was actively engaged in diplomatic discussions with the US authorities and was taking adequate steps to ensure that the country’s interests are safeguarded.

The statement comes in the backdrop of looming concerns that the US is set to impose travel restrictions on groups of countries categorized in three sets. A list was also made viral in recent weeks regarding the ban including Pakistan as one of the countries to face travel ban; however, the State Department has clarified that there is no travel ban planned as of now.