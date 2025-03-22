Lahore-bound train from Mianwali narrowly escapes major accident

LAHORE – A Lahore-bound train from Mianwali narrowly escaped a major accident on Friday night.

The source said that the incident took place late night which exposed the dire state of railways’ operations.

During the journey, the buffer of an economy-class coach of the Mianwali Express broke but fortunately, the train avoided a major disaster.

The sources revealed that the buffer of coach number 12353 broke near Kundian Station. Upon detection, the coach was detached from the train to ensure safety.

On other hand, Eid-ul-Fitr is approaching and thousands of people travel through trains in the country to reach their native areas.

Eidul Fitr 2025 is almost here and Railways announced special trains schedule from key cities including Lahore, and Karachi.

Ahead of Eid, major cities witnessed an influx of passengers who traveled to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with family and friends, and PR gearing up to handle the surge in a busy time.

Railways announced a schedule for five passenger trains to ease the travel experience for those visiting family or heading to religious sites. On this occasion, the Railway will arrange economy class, AC Business, and AC Standard accommodations to cater to passengers.