Kamran Qureshi: Father of Mustafa Aamir Murder suspect arrested in Drug Trafficking Raid

KARACHI – Authorities in the port city of Karachi held Kamran Asghar Qureshi, father of Armaghan Qureshi, in connection with a drug trafficking case. The accused was held on Thursday in a raid at a bungalow near Khayaban-e-Momin.

Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) recovered ice drugs Methamphetamine, hand gun, two magazines, and 10 rounds of ammunition from his possession. He has been charged under Control of Narcotics Substances Act and for possessing an unlicensed weapon.

The arrest is part of ongoing investigation that also involves 2023 murder of Mustafa Amir, 23, who was reported missing from Karachi’s DHA on January 6, 2023. Mustafa’s body was discovered in Balochistan 39 days later, confirming his murder. Armaghan Qureshi, a close associate of Mustafa, was arrested on February 8 after a standoff with police, during which he injured two officers.

Officials Armaghan and Mustafa were involved in drug trade, particularly distribution of weed in the metropolis.

Armaghan and Mustafa were involved in a personal dispute that turned violent. Armaghan invited Mustafa to his home to use drugs, where he assaulted him with an iron rod, bound him, and dragged him down the stairs. Armaghan informed his father about the incident, but instead of taking action, Kamran allegedly advised his son to flee. Wajiha has called for Kamran to be included in the investigation.

Mustafa Aamir Case

In recent Mustafa Amir murder case, the prosecution informed an anti-terrorism court (ATC) that Armaghan Qureshi, the prime suspect, had confessed to the crime to a senior police officer.

During the court hearing, Armaghan expressed a desire to confess again, but the prosecutor stated his earlier confession was legally admissible. ATC extended his remand for the fifth time and requested further investigation into his father, Kamran Qureshi, who allegedly advised Armaghan to flee after the murder.

The police also sent electronic devices for forensic analysis. Tensions arose when Kamran attempted to have Armaghan sign a power of attorney, leading to a confrontation.