AGL66.9▼ -0.72 (-0.01%)AIRLINK182.14▼ -2.57 (-0.01%)BOP11.63▼ -0.49 (-0.04%)CNERGY8.21▲ 0.71 (0.09%)DCL9.26▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)DFML46.06▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC133.18▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)FCCL47.17▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)FFL16.17▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUBC143.22▲ 1.64 (0.01%)HUMNL13.41▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.62▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.16▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)MLCF59.25▼ -1.12 (-0.02%)NBP78.36▲ 1.4 (0.02%)OGDC226.81▲ 1.33 (0.01%)PAEL48.23▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PIBTL10.72▼ -0.33 (-0.03%)PPL192.27▲ 2.62 (0.01%)PRL39.13▲ 2.77 (0.08%)PTC24.25▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)SEARL101.96▼ -0.96 (-0.01%)TELE8.1▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.76▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)TPLP10.96▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)TREET23.12▲ 0.23 (0.01%)TRG68.53▼ -1.78 (-0.03%)UNITY29.56▼ -0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.42▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves rise by $49 million

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $16,015.8 million as of March 14, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $11,146.8 million.

Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $4,869 million as of March 14, 2025.

During the week ending March 14, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $49 million to $11,146.8 million. Last week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $152 million to $11,097.9 million due to external debt repayments.

A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $27 million to $11,249.5 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $11,222.4 million.

During the week ending February 14, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $35 million to $11,201.5 million. SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $252 million to $11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments a week earlier.

During the week ending January 31, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $11,418.3 million. Before this week, the central bank’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; gradual rise in temperatures likely

  • Featured, Pakistan

Punjab makes biometric attendance mandatory for MBBS, BDS students

  • Featured, Pakistan

Pakistan celebrates Nowruz at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather; more rains expected

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer