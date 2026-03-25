US sends 15-point proposal to Iran via Pakistan to end regional conflict

NEW YORK – The United States has reportedly delivered a 15-point plan to Iran via Pakistan to end the ongoing war in the Middle East as trade of strikes continued

The move underscores the Trump administration’s urgency to find a resolution as the war continues to impact regional stability and the global economy.

New York Times, citing officials familiar with the diplomatic effort, reported that it is unclear whether the will serve as a foundation for formal negotiations. It is also uncertain whether Israel, which has been conducting joint operations with the US against Iranian targets, has been consulted or supports the plan.

Officials familiar with the plan, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, confirmed that it addresses key issues such as Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The delivery of the plan, reportedly routed through Pakistan, signals Washington’s intensified push to end the conflict.

US and Israel Conduct Strikes on Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Facilities

The delivery of the 15-point plan comes amid ongoing strikes by the United States and Israel carried on the Bushehr nuclear facilities in Iran on Tuesday. Initial reports suggest no technical or human damage resulted from the strikes.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that Iran now has no remaining leadership and praised the US efforts as achieving significant successes.

Speaking to the media, Trump said Iran has indicated it will not pursue nuclear weapons and is engaging more reasonably in negotiations.

Trump added that the U..has dismantled key elements of Iran’s military, including its navy and air force, and removed top leadership, describing the situation as a form of regime change. He also mentioned receiving a valuable “gift” from Iran related to oil, gas, and the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump highlighted that new leadership in Iran appears willing to negotiate, and praised Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar for their cooperation. He noted that Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are involved in the ongoing talks.