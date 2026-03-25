Matric exams 2026 postponed due to security concerns

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the postponement of matriculation or class 10th exams in four countries due to ongoing Middle East tensions.

The board has issued a notification in this regarding stating that matric exams, which were set to begin from March 31, 2026, have been posted Iran and four Gulf countries—Kuwait, the UAE, and Bahrain—citing regional security concerns.

According to an official notification, the decision aims to ensure the safety of students amid the current security situation.

The board stated that the new schedule for the postponed exams will be announced later, with students being informed in advance.

Authorities urged students and parents not to worry, emphasizing that the exams will be conducted under a reorganized schedule once conditions stabilize.

The Federal Board is closely monitoring the situation at international exam centers and will resume exams once it is safe.

Punjab Boards Matric Exams 2026

Meanwhile, the first annual examinations 2026 of matric class are set to begin in Punjab from March 26 as students have geared up their preparations.

Private students can get their roll number slips for the exams from the official website of their relevant board.