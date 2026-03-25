Psl Live Score And Psl Live Match For Pakistan Super League 2026

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 is all set to commence from March 26 under revised schedule after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced austerity measures aimed at resource conservation.

As per the revised schedule, all matches of the HBL PSL 11 has will now be in two cities only – Lahore and Karachi.

In the updated PSL 2026 schedule 44 matches will be taking place in a space of 39 days with Lahore and Karachi each hosting 22 matches.

The opening match between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains intact, while Lahore will also see Eliminator 1, 2 and the final. Qualifier will be played in Karachi.

As the tournament transitions to a home-viewing format, HBL PSL will roll out upgraded broadcast and production enhancements designed to provide fans in Pakistan and globally with an improved and more engaging viewing experience.

PSL Matches Live Broadcast in Pakistan

Millions of fans in Pakistan will be able to catch the thrilling HBL PSL 11 action on Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super and Ten Sports on their televisions.

PSL Live Score Today

The live score of HBL PSL 11 matches will be available on various websites including the official site of the Pakistan Super League: https://psl-t20.com/.

Cricket fans can also get the live score of the PSL matches by visiting the leading cricket portal https://www.espncricinfo.com/.

PSL Match Live Streaming in Pakistan

The live streaming of PSL 2026 matches will be available at three following platforms in Pakistan:

Tapmad (https://www.tapmad.com/)

Tamasha (https://tamashaweb.com/)

Myco (https://myco.io/)

Mobile phones users can follow can visit the platforms to watch the PSL matches live in Pakistan.

Where to Watch HBL PSL 11 Across the Globe

The HBL PSL 11 action will be broadcast live for the first time on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

T Sports and Tapmad will live stream the tournament in Bangladesh.

Cricbuzz, Switch TV, Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE and STARZPLAY will offer services in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Fans in Sri Lanka will be able to catch the live action on Tapmad and Dialog TV. Tapmad and VIU Hub will also be streaming the HBL PSL action live in Sri Lanka.

Fans in Nepal will be able to watch HBL PSL 11 matches live on Tapmad.

ARY Digital (Sky 748 and Glass 724) and ARY Plus will broadcast and live-stream the HBL PSL 11 in the United Kingdom.

Fans from United States of America and Canada can tune in to Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz to watch the HBL PSL matches. Tapmad will also live-stream the action in Rest of the World.

The Broadcast will be produced with 30+ cameras, featuring various editorial and technical enhancements to achieve an engaging top-tier coverage in English and Urdu.

The Urdu broadcast promises to be the most comprehensive till date comprising dedicated cameras, replay angles, studio shows, features and highlights.

With the tournament temporarily shifting to a watch-from-home model, HBL PSL will introduce enhanced broadcast and production features aimed at delivering an even stronger viewing experience for fans across Pakistan and around the world. The League remains confident that the passion of its audience, combined with innovation in coverage, will make this edition one of the most widely watched in its history.