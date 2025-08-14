US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulates Pakistan on 78th Independence Day  

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended greetings to Pakistan on its 78th Independence Day.

In his message, Rubio congratulated the people of Pakistan on the occasion and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in counterterrorism and trade. He said the United States looks forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals, hydrocarbons, and business partnerships, which would help promote a prosperous future for both Americans and Pakistanis.

On the occasion of Independence Day, leaders of the US Congress also sent goodwill messages to Pakistan.

Congresswoman Judy Chu expressed her pride in being part of the Independence Day celebrations, saying that the presence of the Pakistani community in the United States is a matter of pride.

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren said that Silicon Valley is home to a large and vibrant Pakistani-American community, which makes significant contributions to the welfare and prosperity of the United States.

The European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka also extended her congratulations to the country on its Independence Day.