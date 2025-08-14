PM hails ‘great victory’ over India for igniting renewed Independence Day spirit  

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day, saying that the country’s “great victory” in the war imposed by India earlier this year has enhanced the day’s significance and ignited a renewed spirit and passion among the people, making the celebrations even more joyous.

In his Independence Day message, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for enabling the nation to complete 78 years since the country’s creation. He paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and other visionary leaders and workers of the independence movement, who united a divided nation under one mission and, through their tireless political struggle, turned the seemingly impossible dream of a separate ideological state into reality.

Shehbaz said Pakistan’s 78-year journey had been one of trials, complete faith in Allah, and hope for a bright future. Despite challenges, the nation had achieved milestones in every sector — from the economy and defence to sports and information technology — showcasing unmatched determination, courage, and skill.

Referring to the conflict with India from May 6 to May 10, 2025, the prime minister said Pakistan’s decisive military victory had reaffirmed the importance of this year’s Independence Day. “With the grace of Allah, our brave armed forces shattered the enemy’s arrogance within hours, compelling them to surrender,” he stated, paying tribute to the martyrs and praying for the elevation of their ranks.

Calling the victory not just a military achievement but also a triumph of the Two-Nation Theory, Shehbaz reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to safeguard Pakistan’s defence, water resources, and all national interests. He stressed that Pakistan, as a peace-loving country, believes in peaceful coexistence and the resolution of disputes through diplomacy and dialogue, urging India to adopt the same approach for settling all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the government’s priorities, the Prime Minister said public welfare had been placed at the forefront, citing a significant reduction in electricity prices after years of burden, which is benefiting both citizens and industries. He pledged to utilise all available resources to align Pakistan with modern technology and contemporary economic and industrial requirements.

Shehbaz underscored that national unity is the true driving force behind Pakistan’s progress. “Just as we must be militarily invincible, we must also become economically unassailable. For this, we need the same sincerity of purpose that marked the independence movement and our recent military victory,” he said.

Calling for unity, the prime minister extended a sincere offer to all political parties and segments of society to work together in protecting and promoting national interests, so that the country can achieve the development and prosperity envisioned by the nation’s founders and martyrs.