Google marks Pakistan’s Independence Day with special doodle  

KARACHI – Google, the Search engine giant, has changed its homepage doodle to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14 (today).

In the special design, Google has depicted the green crescent-and-star national flag waving in the sky, with the company’s name appearing in the background in the form of clouds.

Google, the world’s most widely used search engine, often changes its doodle to commemorate important global events, festivals, milestones, and notable personalities.

Continuing this tradition, the company has once again designed a special doodle this year in celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day.