Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather update, rains expected

PESHAWAR – Rains and gusty winds are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over western parts of Pakistan and will affect upper parts during the next 24 to 36 hours.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are expected in Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Karak, Peshawar, Chitral and Dir on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, more rains and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Battagram, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Swabi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Mardan, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Khyber and Peshawar. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Thursday and 31°C and 33°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 40 per cent.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 35 per cent.