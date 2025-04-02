AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Chairman Senate Gilani Meets Malaysian Speaker Johari bin Abdul in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR Chairman of the Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani interacted with Tan Sri Dato’ (Dr) Johari bin Abdul, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia and current President of ASEAN, during his visit to Kuala Lumpur.

Gilani, former premier, was in the Malaysian capital to attend a briefing session ahead of the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference set to take place in Seoul.

The brief interaction between the two leaders focused on strengthening parliamentary ties and enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia within the framework of ASEAN.

The visit of Pakistani leader is seen as part of country’s broader efforts to strengthen its diplomatic and parliamentary relations with Southeast Asian nations, as well as its commitment to engaging with ASEAN on various regional and global issues.

Web Desk (Lahore)

