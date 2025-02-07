US lawyer briefs IHC about ways to bring Dr. Aafia Siddiqui back to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – US attorney Clive Smith, who is representing Dr. Aafia Siddiqui in her cases in Pakistan and the United States, informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday about the possible ways to bring her back to Pakistan.

During the hearing of the petition seeking Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release and repatriation, the IHC directed the federal government to submit its response by February 21.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing on a miscellaneous petition related to Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release from US custody and her return to Pakistan.

Clive Smith, Dr. Aafia’s U.S. attorney, submitted a new declaration before the court, stating that Dr. Aafia Siddiqui could be repatriated in exchange for Shakil Afridi.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal, lawyer Imran Shafiq, and amicus curiae Zainab Janjua also appeared before the court.

The court asked about the government’s stance on exchanging Shakil Afridi for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui. It also asked what action the Foreign Ministry had taken regarding the letter sent by the Pakistani Prime Minister to former US President Joe Biden, which remained unanswered.

The court directed the government to respond to each question raised in Clive Smith’s declaration.

The court adjourned the hearing until February 21, and ordered the federal government to submit a detailed response on the matter.