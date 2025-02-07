AGL45.25▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)AIRLINK184.92▼ -0.27 (0.00%)BOP9.61▼ -0.32 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.26▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.26▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DFML46.18▲ 0.47 (0.01%)DGKC102.13▼ -0.4 (0.00%)FCCL36.43▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)FFL14.34▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)HUBC126.41▼ -0.42 (0.00%)HUMNL12.8▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)KEL4.29▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM5.94▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF42.27▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)NBP72.44▲ 2.11 (0.03%)OGDC198.51▲ 3.07 (0.02%)PAEL37.75▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.74▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL168.09▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PRL32.75▼ -1.27 (-0.04%)PTC22.42▼ -0.09 (0.00%)SEARL101.88▼ -2.09 (-0.02%)TELE8.17▲ 0.15 (0.02%)TOMCL32.92▲ 0.08 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET20.01▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TRG66.12▼ -0.04 (0.00%)UNITY30.12▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)WTL1.53▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Hungarian Defence official lauds Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts in meeting with CJCSC Shamshad Mirza

RAWALPINDI – State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Defence of Hungary Mr. Tamás Vargha called on Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi, ISPR said Friday.

The two leaders engaged in a productive discussion focusing on the evolving regional dynamics. They emphasized the importance of exploring new opportunities for cooperation in defense and security to benefit both nations.

During the meeting, Tamás Vargha commended professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their significant sacrifices in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

This meeting highlights the growing diplomatic and defense ties between Hungary and Pakistan, with both sides keen on strengthening mutual collaboration in the future.

Pakistan and Hungary inked bilateral agreement to establish solid legal framework for enhancing defense cooperation. Two sides also mulled regional and global security matters and agreed to conduct visits to promote defense ties.

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

