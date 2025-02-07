Fazl, in meeting with PM, presses demand for fresh elections

ISLAMABAD – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman presented demands of the opposition before Prime Minsiter Shehbaz Sharif, pressing demand for fresh elections in the country.

The JUI-F chief presented these demands before the PM during a meeting in Islamabad.

The sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz had visited Maulana Fazl to inquire after him.

Maulana Fazl, they said, expressed reservations about the current setup and said that he did not want to recognize them. He suggested that fresh elections could help end the stigma of rigging. They said that Fazl reaffirmed his commitment to the stance of the opposition.

“PM sought cooperation from JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl,” said the sources while quoting the conversation between both the leaders in the meeting.

Maulana Fazl, they said, however, maintained his stance and stood firm.

The development took place after Grand Opposition Alliance headed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a meeting to discuss the prevailing political situation.

The meeting took place at the residence of PTI leader Asad Qaiser in the federal capital.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Awam Pakistan Party chief Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) head Mahmood Achakzai and senior politician Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar were also present there.

Allama Nasir Abbas, Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz and Asad Qaiser also attended it.

“The leaders gathered and discussed possibilities for potential alliance against the incumbent government,” said the sources.

They said that the leaders also held deliberations over a plan of action for the proposed alliance as well as united efforts to address the challenges being faced by the country.

The JUI-F chief, however, held Chief Election Commissioner responsible for ‘rigged elections’ on February 8, 2024.