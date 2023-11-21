ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are moving abroad in search of employment opportunities, amid the crisis back at home but travelers are facing a dilemma as the passport office has been running short of lamination paper causing delay in the issuance of travel documents.

Federal ombudsman received massive complaints about the delay in visas and issuing passports, and taking notice, an inspection team visited the passport office to find the reasons for the delay.

DG Immigration and Passports told the visiting officers about printing passports in the wake of a shortage of lamination paper and assured them that the backlog would be cleared.

Passport urgent fee update 2023

The visiting team from the federal ombudsperson advised the administration of directorate to refund the fee charged for urgent passports.

Furthermore, officials directed the secretary interior to take stock of working of the Passport office in a widespread manner to ensure delivery of services on time.

Many people at the Passport Office also apprised the visiting team, lamenting situation at the delay in the issuance of the passport as some people got their visas while waiting for their passports for months.