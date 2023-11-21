LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly dry weather for Lahore and most parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

A westerly is likely to approach the upper parts of the country on Thursday.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in Lahore and most parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Cold weather is expected in the upper parts of the country.

Partly cloudy weather and scattered rains are likely in Lahore and parts of Pakistan on Thursday.

Fog/smog will likely develop in plain areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours.

Fog/smog is likely in Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sargodha, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings during morning hours.

Moderate to dense fog/smog may disturb vehicular movement on Motorway (Pindi Bhattian-Lahore, Lahore-Abdul Hakim, Sialkot-Lahore, Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad, Faisalabad-Multan and Multan-Sukkur) and parts of National Highway during morning hours.

In Lahore, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 11-13 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 10-12 C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of Pakistan and cold in northern parts during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 06 C below the freezing point.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 12 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 49 per cent.