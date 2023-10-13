In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), passports are issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), the Dubai-based government entity that regulates international travellers’ entry and exit and foreign nationals’ residency.
Each year GDRFA processes applications from thousands of visitors to the UAE and is ranked amongst the world’s top ports and border directorates. This authority is responsible for all matters related to immigration, residency permits, and passports for both UAE citizens and expatriates living in the Gulf nation.
Residents of the Emirates can apply for new passports, and renew their documents through GDRFA platform. UAE introduced biometric passports that contain an electronic chip with the holder’s biometric data, including a digital photograph. UAE passport is known for its distinctive design, featuring the UAE’s national emblem and various security features to counter falsification.
The country’s passports typically have a validity of 10 years for adults and 5 years for minors.
UAE Passport Fee Structure for 5 Years
|Pages
|Category
|Fee
|1st Lost
|2nd Lost
|36 Pages
|Ordinary
|AED 85
|AED 170
|AED 335
|36 Pages
|Urgent
|AED 140
|AED 280
|AED 555
|72 Pages
|Ordinary
|AED 155
|AED 305
|AED 610
|72 Pages
|Urgent
|AED 250
|AED 500
|AED 1,000
|100 Pages
|Ordinary
|AED 170
|AED 335
|AED 655
|100 Pages
|Urgent
|AED 335
|AED 665
|AED 1,330
UAE Passport Fee Structure for 10 Years
|Pages
|Category
|Fee
|1st Lost
|2nd Lost
|36 Pages
|Ordinary
|AED 125
|AED 250
|AED 420
|36 Pages
|Urgent
|AED 210
|AED 500
|AED 835
|72 Pages
|Ordinary
|AED 230
|AED 460
|AED 750
|72 Pages
|Urgent
|AED 375
|AED 915
|AED 1,500
|100 Pages
|Ordinary
|AED 250
|AED 500
|AED 1,000
|100 Pages
|Urgent
|AED 500
|AED 1,000
|AED 2,000