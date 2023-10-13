In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), passports are issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), the Dubai-based government entity that regulates international travellers’ entry and exit and foreign nationals’ residency.

Each year GDRFA processes applications from thousands of visitors to the UAE and is ranked amongst the world’s top ports and border directorates. This authority is responsible for all matters related to immigration, residency permits, and passports for both UAE citizens and expatriates living in the Gulf nation.

Residents of the Emirates can apply for new passports, and renew their documents through GDRFA platform. UAE introduced biometric passports that contain an electronic chip with the holder’s biometric data, including a digital photograph. UAE passport is known for its distinctive design, featuring the UAE’s national emblem and various security features to counter falsification.

The country’s passports typically have a validity of 10 years for adults and 5 years for minors.

UAE Passport Fee Structure for 5 Years

Pages Category Fee 1st Lost 2nd Lost 36 Pages Ordinary AED 85 AED 170 AED 335 36 Pages Urgent AED 140 AED 280 AED 555 72 Pages Ordinary AED 155 AED 305 AED 610 72 Pages Urgent AED 250 AED 500 AED 1,000 100 Pages Ordinary AED 170 AED 335 AED 655 100 Pages Urgent AED 335 AED 665 AED 1,330

UAE Passport Fee Structure for 10 Years