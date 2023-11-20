LAHORE – Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, which works under the Ministry of Interior, is the competent authority to issue or renew the passport of Pakistani citizens.

If the passport has not yet expired but has 12 months or less validity, the applicant can apply in renewal category (both inland and overseas) to acquire a machine readable passport with the extended validity of the passport i.e. 5 or 10 years.

How To Apply Online For Renewal of Pakistan Passport in UAE?

The overseas Pakistanis in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can visit the nearest embassy or consulate for renewal of the travel document.

The directorate has also launched online facility to apply for the passport renewal for both inland and overseas citizens. They just need to visit https://onlinemrp.dgip.gov.pk/e-passport/ official website to apply for renewal.

Documents Required for Processing of Passport through online service

The following documents are required while applying for renewal of Machine Readable Passport through online passport service provided that his/ her current passport is expiring within a period of twelve (12) Months :

Color scanned copies of valid CNIC or NICOP or Smart CNIC or NICOP both sides

Color scanned copies of existing Passport (First two pages and one random page asked by system).

Color scanned copy of Valid Visa/ Aqama/ Residence Permit/ Asylum card/ Other Nationality Passport

Passport Renewal Fee Update November 2023