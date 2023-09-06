LAHORE – Every citizen of Pakistan is entitled to machine readable passport for traveling abroad, subject to completion of all requirements.

Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, the attached department of Ministry of Interior, is the competent authority to issue the passport to Pakistani citizens.

How To Apply for New Passport

For acquiring passport first time, the applicant can visit the relevant passport office / foreign mission along with the required documents.

Documents required for ages 18 and above

Evidencing proof of prescribed passport fee payment, through Original Bank Paid Fee Challan (receipt) or e-Payment Confirmation Detail (SMS/Email along with PSID No.)

Original Valid CNIC/NICOP with a photocopy.

Previous Passport in original with its photocopy, (if issued).

NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the concerned department in case of government, semi-government or autonomous body employees.

Foreign Passport along with its photocopy, (for Dual-Nationals only).

In case of a Lost passport, bring a Lost passport Police report mentioning the previous passport number.

Documents required for ages under 18

Evidencing proof of prescribed passport fee payment, through Original Bank Paid Fee Challan (receipt) or e-Payment Confirmation Detail (SMS/Email along with PSID No.)

Original Child Registration Certificate(CRC/Form”B”) or FRC (Family Registration Certificate) or Smart Card with one photocopy.

Original valid CNICs or Passports of both Parents along with photocopies. (Reference: Passport Rules 2021)

The Minor will be accompanied by either of his/her parent or legal guardian appointed by the court of law, along with the original valid CNIC/NICOP of the parent/guardian.

In case parents are separated/divorced, bring custody papers granted by the Court of Law.

In case the parents of the minor are divorced or separated and the application for a passport is submitted by either of the parents, in respect of the minor. Explicit permission will be required for the issuance of a passport, in the shape of the other parent’s physical presence, or through his/her consent on duly attested non-judicial stamp paper. (Reference: Passport Rules 2021)

In the case of a guardian, bring a guardianship certificate, issued by the court of law and the appointed Guardian will visit the Passport office personally with the minor, along with his/her original CNIC and its photocopy.

Foreign Passport along with its photocopy, (for Dual Nationals only).

In case either of the parent is deceased, his/her original Death Certificate along with a photocopy.

In case of a Lost passport, bring a Lost passport Police report mentioning the previous passport number.

New Passport Normal Fee Update September 2023

As of September 2023, the normal fees for 36-page, 72-page and 100-page passports are unchanged. The normal fee for 36-page passport is Rs4,000 and Rs6,500 for 72-page passport while the government has fixed 100-page passport fee at Rs7,000.