KARACHI – Pakistani rupee makes comeback in recent days as IMF successive review boosted sentiment for the local currency.

Data shared by central bank said PKR moved up by Rs0.18 on Tuesday and it rupee settled at 285.79.

In previous session, the local currency settled on positive note, touching 285.97 against the greenback.

US dollar price in Pakistan today

In open market, Pakistani rupee advanced more gains. During the day, the currency quoted at 287.25 for selling and 284.25 for buying purposes.

In global market, USD moved down along with other currencies. USD index plunged below its 200-day moving average this week to 2-month low.

USD to PKR: