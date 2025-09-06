Urban Flood Risk in Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, and Nearby Areas amid heavy rains

ISLAMABAD – Heavy rains are incoming with Islamabad and Punjab cities on high alert for urban flooding.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued warning of potential urban flooding in Islamabad and several cities of Punjab within the next 2 to 6 hours.

Areas likely to be affected include Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum. NDMA reported that the formation of “towering cumulus clouds” due to recent heat may trigger lightning, thunder, and heavy rainfall. The authority also warned of possible landslides in hilly areas, damage to weak infrastructure, and power outages.

The public has been urged to stay away from trees and unstable buildings and to park vehicles in secure locations. Citizens are also advised to avoid unnecessary travel until the weather stabilizes.

Heavy rains, floods, and landslides in Pakistan have claimed over 900 lives and injured more than 1,000 people, according to NDMA. KP reported highest casualties with 502 deaths, followed by Punjab with 223 fatalities. Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and Islamabad have also suffered significant losses.

Floods destroyed nearly 7,848 homes and killed over 6,180 livestock, displacing thousands of families. Dam breaches overflowing rivers continue to threaten vulnerable areas. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant as rescue and relief operations continue.