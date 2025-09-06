Bad News for Clone Phone Users in Pakistan amid major crackdown

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), detained three individuals involved in illegal IMEI tampering and the sale of clone mobile phones.

Raids were carried out at mobile repair and sales shops in Fawara Masjid, Mochi Bazaar, and Main GT Road, Haripur. Authorities seized a large haul of mobile phones, laptops, desktop PCs, USB devices, and DVRs during the operation.

Officials warned that IMEI tampering and the trade of cloned devices are not only illegal but also pose a serious threat to national security and public safety. PTA urged citizens to remain cautious and purchase devices only from authorized outlets.

Clone phones with tampered IMEIs are illegal in Pakistan over serious security, legal, and consumer risks. IMEI is a unique identifier for every mobile device, allowing networks to track, block stolen phones, and ensure accountability.

Chaning or cloning an IMEI alters a phone’s true identity, enabling criminals to evade law enforcement, committing fraud or other crimes. It also disrupts mobile networks, prevents proper device management, and misleads buyers who may unknowingly purchase stolen or defective phones.

Under Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regulations, using or selling such devices can lead to confiscation, fines, or legal action, and tampered devices are often blocked from networks.