September 23 declared Nationwide Holiday; full details here

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia declared public holiday on September 23 to celebrate 95th National Day with grand festivities across the kingdom.

The day commemorates historic decree issued by King Abdulaziz, the founder of the Kingdom, which unified Najd and Hejaz to establish the modern state of Saudi Arabia. The National Day was first celebrated in 1965 under King Faisal, and in 2005, King Abdullah declared it a permanent public holiday.

This year, the celebration carries the theme “Our Pride is in Our Nature,” highlighting Saudi Arabia’s cultural traditions and natural heritage. According to the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), the theme reflects Saudi values such as hospitality, courage, dignity, generosity, and high morale.

Festivities will include fireworks, drone shows, aerial displays by the Saudi Hawks, cultural programs, traditional dances, and exhibitions. Major cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam will host special events, and prominent buildings will be illuminated with green lights in celebration.

Every year, Saudi citizens and residents celebrate National Day with great enthusiasm, waving the green flag and dressing in the national colors to honor their heritage.