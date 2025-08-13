Update on matric results cards 2025 issued by BISE

MULTAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan has announced the schedule for issuing result cards of the matriculation first annual examination 2025.

According to the board, result cards for regular candidates have already been dispatched to their respective institutions.

Private candidates can collect their result cards from the board office by presenting their original roll number slips. Duplicate cards for those who lost their original will also be available on request.

The board stated that regular candidates whose result cards were not received by their institutions by 11 August 2025 must contact the board office.

For any missing cards reported after 11 October 2025, candidates will be issued duplicates as per rules.

Private candidates who fail to collect their result cards by 11 October 2025 will also be issued duplicates thereafter, following official procedures.

The notification, issued by the Controller of Examinations, instructs educational institutions and candidates to carefully check their result cards and immediately report any errors to the board for correction before the deadline.