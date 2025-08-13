NADRA fee for name change in CNIC [August 2025]

LAHORE – The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) offered a convenient process allowing citizens to change their names on their identity cards.

The applicants who want to update their names of CNIC are required to follow a due process and pay certain fee.

They are also need to visit the Nadra registration centres to submit an application through an hassle free process.

Documents Required for Name Change in CNIC

Computerized birth certificate with updated name issued by union council or cantonment board

Nadra affidavit form C2

Step-by-Step Process

Get you token

Biometric verification

Data entry

Application approval by Nadra official (No need of attestation)

Pay the fee

Get receipt

Receive ID card

NADRA Fee for Name Change

The executive category fee for name change stands at Rs2,500 and updated CNIC is delivered within seven days.

The fee for urgent category stands at Rs1,500 and the card is delivered within 15 days while normal category fee is Rs750 with 30-day delivery time.

Earlier, NADRA has made it significantly easier for citizens to obtain Succession Certificates.

According to a new notification issued by the Authority, legal heirs can now submit applications for succession certificates at any of 186 Succession Certificate Units (SFU) established at NADRA centers and other locations across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, regardless of where the inherited property is located.

Additionally, the biometric verification process has been enhanced for greater convenience. Legal heirs can complete biometric verification at nearby designated NADRA center or from the comfort of their home using the Pak ID Mobile App.