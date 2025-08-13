SSGC announces revised gas supply schedule for consumers

KARACHI – Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Wednesday announced a revised gas supply schedule to ensure uninterrupted service for consumers during Independence Day celebrations.

An SSGC spokesperson said that the routine nightly gas load management, which normally begins at 10:00 pm, will be postponed tonight, between Wednesday and Thursday.

As a result, gas supply will remain available to customers until midnight on the night of August 14–15.

Under normal circumstances, SSGC suspends gas supply at 10:00 pm daily and resumes it at 6:00 am the following morning. This temporary adjustment is intended to facilitate smooth domestic and commercial usage during the national holiday.

Sui Gas Connections

Exciting news for those looking to apply for new gas connections, as ban on new domestic gas connections.

This major policy shift is being hailed as major opportunity for households and businesses, especially in time of growing energy needs and urban expansion. After years of waiting, Consumers can once again apply for new gas connections, with the added advantage of being connected to a more reliable and modern LNG-based supply.

According to insiders, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) already presented comprehensive roadmap to federal authorities for rolling out the LNG-based connections. The proposal includes strict safeguards to ensure transparency, secure investment, and protect the interests of all stakeholders.

Security Deposit: Applicants will submit a one-time deposit, securing their place in the modern LNG supply system.

Tariff Commitment: New users will agree to the prevailing LNG tariffs via a signed affidavit.

Legal Assurance: Applicants will pledge not to challenge LNG pricing, ensuring policy stability and confidence for future infrastructure development.

The new connections will be facilitated through SNGPL’s existing network, but only in areas already integrated with LNG distribution. However, this is expected to expand rapidly as the government ramps up infrastructure development in response to demand.