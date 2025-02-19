Update on Fakhar Zaman Injury as Pakistan faces blow amid Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE – Injury concerns surround Pakistan’s flamboyant hitter Fakhar Zaman ahead of Pakistan’s showdown with Indian in ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The defense of Men in Green was jolted by injury to key opener Fakhar Zaman, who was forced to leave the field during the opening over of their match against New Zealand. The experienced left-hander bowler has strain a muscle while diving in deep.

After facing injury, the 34-year-old will not open the innings for Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 against Kiwis. He will instead be eligible to bat 20 minutes after the start of the second innings due to a fielding injury.

In the maiden game, he was spotted limping off the field during the first over of New Zealand’s innings after appearing to fall awkwardly while fielding. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel opened the batting as the home side chases down a target of 321 runs to begin their campaign in the eight-team tournament on a winning note.

This injury is a significant blow to Pakistan, especially given Zaman’s crucial role in past ICC tournaments. He was the star of the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where he scored 114 runs off 106 balls, leading Pakistan to a memorable 180-run victory over India.

Pakistan is already suffering from injury of Saim Ayub who was ruled out of the tournament after twisting his ankle during the Test series in South Africa.