Free Bus Passes for Students as Punjab Launches Electric Bus Service

LAHORE – A sigh of relief for students and disabled people in Punjab as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated new electric bus service, with free bus passes for students and disabled individuals.

Lahore, being the country’s second most populated nation, witnessed influx of passengers as students need such transport. The initiative also aims to provide affordable, eco-friendly transportation while prioritizing accessibility for vulnerable groups.

Speaking at ceremony, CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that electric buses are part of her broader vision to reduce pollution and improve the quality of life in Punjab. “The introduction of free passes for students and people with disabilities reflects our commitment to making public transport accessible to all,” she stated.

Alongside the free passes, the new electric buses will offer several modern amenities, including free Wi-Fi, mobile charging stations, and CCTV cameras for security. An automatic ramp for disabled passengers has also been installed, ensuring greater inclusivity. Additionally, nine charging stations have been set up to ensure the smooth operation of the buses across the city.

Electric bus service, which will charge fares between Rs 20 and Rs 35, aims to ease the financial burden on students and people with disabilities, making public transportation more affordable for these groups.

With 27 electric buses already operating and an additional 500 set to arrive by August, the initiative is expected to play a significant role in transforming public transport in Punjab.