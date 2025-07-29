Pakistan ready to evacuate power from Sindh’s nuclear plants

LAHORE – The National Grid Company of Pakistan Ltd (NGC) has successfully energised the 500 kV K2/K3–Matiari and KKI–Port Qasim transmission line circuits, marking a major step forward in strengthening the nation’s power infrastructure.

This 102 km long transmission line (double-circuit, quad-bundle) is intended to evacuate 2,200 MW of power from K2 and K3 nuclear power plants near Karachi.

The newly commissioned transmission line establishes a dedicated link between the K2/K3 facilities of KANUUP (PAEC) with the existing 500kV Port Qasim – Matiari transmission line and has been completed at an approximate cost of PKR 18.45 billion. This critical enhancement in the transmission infrastructure significantly augments the reliability, stability, and transmission capacity of the national grid.

The energisation of the transmission line will witness an increase in NGC’s grid resilience in the southern region, catalysing regional development and creating job opportunities while contributing to broader economic growth. The project will also support Pakistan’s energy security vision by ensuring the induction of clean nuclear energy into the energy mix.

Despite numerous obstacles, this milestone was realized through unwavering support of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Board of Directors NGC and collective efforts of key NGC departments, including Project Delivery (South), Asset Management (South), Telecom, HVDC (South), TSG (South), Transmission Line Design, Material Procurement & Management, Protection & Control, Power System Planning and special support from ISMO.

Managing Director (NGC), Engr. Muhammad Shahid Nazir congratulated all teams involved for their dedication and efforts. He noted that this successful completion underscores NGC’s commitment to advancing Pakistan’s transmission capabilities and delivering reliable power to the load centres for a brighter future.