Allied Bank, Habib Bank, Depilex among 216 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 216 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different housing schemes and LDA-controlled areas on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 33 buildings in Gulberg, Garden Town and Faisal Town, 26 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road, 55 in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Shadbagh, and 102 on Township’s College Road during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Allied Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, LOLC Microfinance Bank, Depilex Beauty Clinic, Pak Vision College, The Candour School, English Grammar School, workshops, grocery stores, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in LDA-controlled areas and housing schemes.