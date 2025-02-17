Russian Consulate in Karachi Suspends Visa Services in Feb; full details here

KARACHI – Russian Federation Consulate in Karachi has announced suspending visa services in specific parts of February due to technical issues.

Russian Federation Consulate in Karachi issued key notices for visa applicants. It said, “Due to technical reasons, the visa section of the Consulate General will be temporarily suspended from February 20 to February 26.”

During this period, visa-related services will not be available. The consulate has advised citizens to wait until February 27 to resume visa processing and to contact the consulate after that date for further assistance. Applicants are urged to plan accordingly and avoid visiting the consulate during the suspension period.

