Unbreakable resolve

The successful counter-terrorism operations leading to the neutralization of 30 terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, is yet another testament to the unparalleled capabilities, professionalism and unwavering commitment of our security forces against terrorism. These operations reflect the tireless dedication and valour of our security personnel, who risk their lives daily to safeguard the people.

These decisive operations send a clear message to all that the resolve of our military is unshakable and it is crucial that the world also acknowledges the heavy toll Pakistan has paid in this fight. Our defence forces have borne the brunt of the terror that emanates from beyond our borders and they have confronted it with remarkable courage. The relentless efforts of our security forces to root out terrorism are not just in the interest of the country, but for the peace and security of the world at large. The global community must come together, not just in words, but in tangible support for Pakistan’s ongoing fight against terrorism. The success of our security forces is not just a victory for Pakistan, but for all nations that value peace and security. Let there be no doubt: the day is not far when Pakistan will emerge victorious in this battle. The strength of our security forces and the resilience of our people ensure that, no matter how daunting the challenge, the fight will continue—and victory will ultimately prevail. As they continue to work toward this goal, it is imperative that the world stand with Pakistan, not only in recognizing its sacrifices but in providing the support needed to overcome this menace once and for all. The fight against terrorism is without question, a fight for the future of regional and global peace.