UHS issues final selection list for MBBS admissions in private colleges

LAHORE—The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has released the fifth and final selection list for MBBS admissions in 32 private medical colleges in Punjab.

This final selection list, available on the university’s official website, has been issued for 209 vacant seats, with an overall merit decline of 0.6%.

Once again, the highest merit was recorded at Al-Aleem Medical College, Lahore, at 91.0045%, while the lowest closing merit was observed at Rai Medical College, Sargodha, at 71.9818%. In Lahore, the lowest merit was noted at Azra Naheed Medical College, 73.1682%.

According to a UHS spokesperson, newly selected candidates must submit their fees and report to their respective colleges by March 5. Similarly, students upgraded to other institutions must report to their new colleges by the given deadline. Their fees will be transferred from their previous institutions to the newly assigned colleges.