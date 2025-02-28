AGL47.3▼ -1.53 (-0.03%)AIRLINK186▲ 1.31 (0.01%)BOP12.76▼ -0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY7.64▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL8.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)DFML47▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)DGKC120.5▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)FCCL40.6▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)FFL15.04▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)HUBC132.3▲ 1.23 (0.01%)HUMNL13.45▼ -0.37 (-0.03%)KEL4.48▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6.06▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)MLCF51.11▼ -0.12 (0.00%)NBP78.3▲ 2.06 (0.03%)OGDC212▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PAEL42.08▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.28▲ 0.34 (0.04%)PPL174.02▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)PRL34.81▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PTC23.85▼ -0.09 (0.00%)SEARL92.98▼ -1.44 (-0.02%)TELE8.19▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL33▲ 0.16 (0.00%)TPLP11.2▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)TREET21.1▼ -0.65 (-0.03%)TRG60.8▲ 0.55 (0.01%)UNITY29.31▼ -0.7 (-0.02%)WTL1.4▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

UHS issues final selection list for MBBS admissions in private colleges

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE—The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has released the fifth and final selection list for MBBS admissions in 32 private medical colleges in Punjab.

This final selection list, available on the university’s official website, has been issued for 209 vacant seats, with an overall merit decline of 0.6%.

Once again, the highest merit was recorded at Al-Aleem Medical College, Lahore, at 91.0045%, while the lowest closing merit was observed at Rai Medical College, Sargodha, at 71.9818%. In Lahore, the lowest merit was noted at Azra Naheed Medical College, 73.1682%.

According to a UHS spokesperson, newly selected candidates must submit their fees and report to their respective colleges by March 5. Similarly, students upgraded to other institutions must report to their new colleges by the given deadline. Their fees will be transferred from their previous institutions to the newly assigned colleges.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Sports

PSL 10 to begin from Apr 11 as schedule announced [full fixtures list, dates]

  • Pakistan

PIA announces discount on fares for two international routes

  • Featured, International

UAE residence visa renewal now takes just one minute: Here’s how

  • Featured, Pakistan

When is first Roza in Pakistan as moon sighting committee meets today?

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer